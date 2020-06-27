335 Woodland Place

Amenities
A very rare opportunity. Fantastic Large room apartment. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ground floor apartment with large private yard and 2 car garage. New Hardwood Floors, New Paint, New Carpets in bedrooms. Boasting very large rooms and a modern kitchen. Fireplace in Living Room. Master has a very large walk-in closet. New energy efficient Vinyl Windows. Gas Range, Beautiful private yard. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac opposite Woodland elementary school. This is an especially nice unit and we are looking for an especially nice renter. Small QUIET dog or single cat considered with additional deposit. Available now.