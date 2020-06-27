All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

335 Woodland Place

335 Woodland Place · No Longer Available
Location

335 Woodland Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A very rare opportunity. Fantastic Large room apartment. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ground floor apartment with large private yard and 2 car garage. New Hardwood Floors, New Paint, New Carpets in bedrooms. Boasting very large rooms and a modern kitchen. Fireplace in Living Room. Master has a very large walk-in closet. New energy efficient Vinyl Windows. Gas Range, Beautiful private yard. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac opposite Woodland elementary school. This is an especially nice unit and we are looking for an especially nice renter. Small QUIET dog or single cat considered with additional deposit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Woodland Place have any available units?
335 Woodland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Woodland Place have?
Some of 335 Woodland Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Woodland Place currently offering any rent specials?
335 Woodland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Woodland Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Woodland Place is pet friendly.
Does 335 Woodland Place offer parking?
Yes, 335 Woodland Place offers parking.
Does 335 Woodland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Woodland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Woodland Place have a pool?
No, 335 Woodland Place does not have a pool.
Does 335 Woodland Place have accessible units?
No, 335 Woodland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Woodland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Woodland Place has units with dishwashers.
