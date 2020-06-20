3046 Kittendale Bay

Amenities

Turn key, oversized 1 bedroom condo in Pentridge Cove with stunning, modern upgrades. Minutes from South Coast Plaza, the 405 and the 73 Freeways. Sip champagne with friends on your private patio while watching hummingbirds visit, ducks swim by and your gorgeous waterfall view splashing down into the community pond. This split-level condo has all the amenities you'd expect from a quality property: A modern kitchen with quartz countertops, newer stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Oversized 2 car garage directly under the unit, stackable washer/dryer in the home and newer windows and doors. Dark, laminate hardwood floors give a rich elegance that sprawls across the entire home. Large master bedroom boasts 2 closets, remodeled master bathroom and a bright window seat for afternoon reading. Open-concept kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space for the chef within you! Enjoy a separate dining area perfect for hosting dinner parties and finish your evenings in front of the cozy fireplace looking out to your peaceful waterfront view. The community pool and spa are just steps away. We think it’s the perfect fit, and so will you.