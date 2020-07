Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Totally remodeled two bedroom/1 bath upper unit in fourplex. This apartment features new windows, hardwood floors, kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances, and updated bathroom with stone flooring and shower surround. Also included is a single car garage and one parking space. Location has easy access to shopping and close freeway access.