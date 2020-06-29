All apartments in Costa Mesa
2700 Peterson Place

2700 Peterson Place · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Peterson Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- 2 Bedrooms / 1.5 Bathrooms
- Sq. Ft: 1032
- 2 Floors
- Rent: $2480 6 months
- Date Available: 12/31/2019
- Minutes away from Orange Coast College

Apartment Features:

Smart home package
Washer and dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Gas stove
Upgraded flooring
Fireplace
Ceiling fan
Dishwasher
Enclosed patio
No Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Peterson Place have any available units?
2700 Peterson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Peterson Place have?
Some of 2700 Peterson Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Peterson Place currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Peterson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Peterson Place pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Peterson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2700 Peterson Place offer parking?
No, 2700 Peterson Place does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Peterson Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Peterson Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Peterson Place have a pool?
No, 2700 Peterson Place does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Peterson Place have accessible units?
No, 2700 Peterson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Peterson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Peterson Place has units with dishwashers.
