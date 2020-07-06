All apartments in Costa Mesa
2650 Elden Avenue

2650 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private cottage style living - Cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom cottage, tucked away inside the small apartment community surrounded by greenery.

Extra large backyard which is nicely landscaped.

Living room has a large fireplace and vaulted ceilings. New wood look flooring

In kitchen you have gas stove and dishwasher, double sink and lots of counter space. New wood look flooring

Bedrooms have large closets and vaulted ceilings. New wood look flooring

Landlord pays for water and trash removal.

Home comes with shared garage for 1 car and extra parking space right outside your front door.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Elden Avenue have any available units?
2650 Elden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 2650 Elden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Elden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Elden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2650 Elden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Elden Avenue offers parking.
Does 2650 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Elden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Elden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2650 Elden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2650 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

