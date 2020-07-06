2650 Elden Avenue

Amenities
Private cottage style living - Cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom cottage, tucked away inside the small apartment community surrounded by greenery.
Extra large backyard which is nicely landscaped.
Living room has a large fireplace and vaulted ceilings. New wood look flooring
In kitchen you have gas stove and dishwasher, double sink and lots of counter space. New wood look flooring
Bedrooms have large closets and vaulted ceilings. New wood look flooring
Landlord pays for water and trash removal.
Home comes with shared garage for 1 car and extra parking space right outside your front door.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5712955)