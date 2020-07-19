All apartments in Costa Mesa
260 Knox Street

Location

260 Knox Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Single Family located in the heart of beautiful Costa Mesa. This property features updated Kitchen, and Bathrooms with a beautiful open layout. Large Rear yard with beautiful beautiful landscaping. 2 car garage located in the Rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Knox Street have any available units?
260 Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 260 Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Knox Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 Knox Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 260 Knox Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 Knox Street offers parking.
Does 260 Knox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Knox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Knox Street have a pool?
No, 260 Knox Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Knox Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Knox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Knox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Knox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Knox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Knox Street does not have units with air conditioning.
