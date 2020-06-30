Rent Calculator
255 Albert Place
Find more places like 255 Albert Place.
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
255 Albert Place
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:07 AM
1 of 15
255 Albert Place
255 Albert Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
255 Albert Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact Agent Camille Howarth at 949-466-2900 or chowarth@surterreproperties.com with any questions. Link to credit report/background check will be provided for interested parties.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 Albert Place have any available units?
255 Albert Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 255 Albert Place currently offering any rent specials?
255 Albert Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Albert Place pet-friendly?
No, 255 Albert Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 255 Albert Place offer parking?
No, 255 Albert Place does not offer parking.
Does 255 Albert Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Albert Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Albert Place have a pool?
No, 255 Albert Place does not have a pool.
Does 255 Albert Place have accessible units?
No, 255 Albert Place does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Albert Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Albert Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Albert Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Albert Place does not have units with air conditioning.
