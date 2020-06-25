All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2544 Elden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2544 Elden Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

2544 Elden Avenue

2544 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2544 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Private cottage with garage - no common walls. - Private cottage with one car garage space nestled in the heart of East Side Costa Mesa on Elden Avenue. Inside location.

This home is completely remodeled. New kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new paint, all new double pane windows and so much more.

Brand new beautiful shaker style cabinets in this gorgeous new kitchen with quartz counter top. New sink, new faucet and trims, new dishwasher. So much cabinet space and well thought through design to maximize the space.

Bathroom has new soft-closing shaker style vanity cabinet and new stone countertop. All new plumbing. Brand new rainglass window. Bathtub has a new rainglass sliding door and all new bath fixtures.

Bedrooms have wall to wall closets and brand new sliding mirror doors with white metal trim. Brand new double pane window.

Gas fireplace for these cozy evenings at home. Ceiling fan in the living/dining area provides nice air flow.

Nice size fenced in private patio right outside your front door offers plenty of grilling an seating area.

Close 55 freeway.

Welcome home

(RLNE5581454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Elden Avenue have any available units?
2544 Elden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 2544 Elden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Elden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2544 Elden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2544 Elden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Elden Avenue offers parking.
Does 2544 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Elden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Elden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2544 Elden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2544 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine