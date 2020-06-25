2544 Elden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Private cottage with garage - no common walls. - Private cottage with one car garage space nestled in the heart of East Side Costa Mesa on Elden Avenue. Inside location.



This home is completely remodeled. New kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new paint, all new double pane windows and so much more.



Brand new beautiful shaker style cabinets in this gorgeous new kitchen with quartz counter top. New sink, new faucet and trims, new dishwasher. So much cabinet space and well thought through design to maximize the space.



Bathroom has new soft-closing shaker style vanity cabinet and new stone countertop. All new plumbing. Brand new rainglass window. Bathtub has a new rainglass sliding door and all new bath fixtures.



Bedrooms have wall to wall closets and brand new sliding mirror doors with white metal trim. Brand new double pane window.



Gas fireplace for these cozy evenings at home. Ceiling fan in the living/dining area provides nice air flow.



Nice size fenced in private patio right outside your front door offers plenty of grilling an seating area.



Close 55 freeway.



Welcome home



(RLNE5581454)