Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2536 Santa Ana Avenue

2536 Santa Ana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2536 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Private townhome - inside location - Beautifully remodeled town home tucked away in the back of the this property.

New hardwood flooring throughout.

Extra large back yard. 2 assigned parking spaces and an extra storage space.

(RLNE5671682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
2536 Santa Ana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 2536 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Santa Ana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2536 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2536 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2536 Santa Ana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2536 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2536 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2536 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 Santa Ana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

