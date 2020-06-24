All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2522 Elden Avenue

2522 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Private townhome - inside location - This 2 story town home is tucked away at the end of a small community.

We have this charming town home for rent in this quaint apartment community.

Home comes with 1 car garage and additional inside location parking. This home has beautiful French doors both at entry and to the patio.

Beautiful landscaping and serene surroundings. Great outdoor patio for grilling and relaxing.

Kitchen has updated fixtures, dishwasher and a Kenmore french door refrigerator. Gas range and microwave. Lots of pantry space next to kitchen. New wood look floors throughout the 1st floor living spaces.

Half bath is conveniently located in the 1st floor for your guests and is also updated.

Dining area has built in shelving for storage and ceiling fan for airflow. wood blinds on windows.

Both master bedroom and 2nd bedroom have a balcony to sit and relax and enjoy lush green landscaping.

Master bedroom has a walk in closet and would fit a king bed. 2nd bedroom would fit full or twin bed.

Small pets are allowed with additional deposit.

Security deposit $2000. Laundry room on site.

Welcome home.

(RLNE5585304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Elden Avenue have any available units?
2522 Elden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 2522 Elden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Elden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Elden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Elden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Elden Avenue offers parking.
Does 2522 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Elden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Elden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2522 Elden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2522 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

