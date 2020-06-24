2522 Elden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Private townhome - inside location - This 2 story town home is tucked away at the end of a small community.



We have this charming town home for rent in this quaint apartment community.



Home comes with 1 car garage and additional inside location parking. This home has beautiful French doors both at entry and to the patio.



Beautiful landscaping and serene surroundings. Great outdoor patio for grilling and relaxing.



Kitchen has updated fixtures, dishwasher and a Kenmore french door refrigerator. Gas range and microwave. Lots of pantry space next to kitchen. New wood look floors throughout the 1st floor living spaces.



Half bath is conveniently located in the 1st floor for your guests and is also updated.



Dining area has built in shelving for storage and ceiling fan for airflow. wood blinds on windows.



Both master bedroom and 2nd bedroom have a balcony to sit and relax and enjoy lush green landscaping.



Master bedroom has a walk in closet and would fit a king bed. 2nd bedroom would fit full or twin bed.



Small pets are allowed with additional deposit.



Security deposit $2000. Laundry room on site.



Welcome home.



