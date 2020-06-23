2440 Newport Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bath single family home in East Costa Mesa! Built in 2008, this home is located in a small gated community, providing both privacy and security. The home features a brick paved driveway and two car garage. The first floor features an open concept living/dining area, upgraded wood flooring, a bedroom and full bath. The kitchen is open to the family room and features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage in custom built cabinets. The family room leads to the backyard, which is ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is also a side yard that includes a nice grassy area. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom that features dual sinks, a spacious tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. The upstairs also includes a separate laundry room complete with washer/dryer hook ups