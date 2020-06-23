All apartments in Costa Mesa
2440 Newport Boulevard

2440 Newport Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Newport Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bath single family home in East Costa Mesa! Built in 2008, this home is located in a small gated community, providing both privacy and security. The home features a brick paved driveway and two car garage. The first floor features an open concept living/dining area, upgraded wood flooring, a bedroom and full bath. The kitchen is open to the family room and features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage in custom built cabinets. The family room leads to the backyard, which is ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is also a side yard that includes a nice grassy area. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom that features dual sinks, a spacious tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. The upstairs also includes a separate laundry room complete with washer/dryer hook ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Newport Boulevard have any available units?
2440 Newport Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Newport Boulevard have?
Some of 2440 Newport Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Newport Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Newport Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Newport Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Newport Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2440 Newport Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Newport Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2440 Newport Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Newport Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Newport Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2440 Newport Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Newport Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2440 Newport Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Newport Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Newport Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
