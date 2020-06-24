Rent Calculator
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2424 Andover Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2424 Andover Place
2424 Andover Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2424 Andover Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2424 Andover Place have any available units?
2424 Andover Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 2424 Andover Place currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Andover Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Andover Place pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Andover Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 2424 Andover Place offer parking?
No, 2424 Andover Place does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Andover Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Andover Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Andover Place have a pool?
No, 2424 Andover Place does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Andover Place have accessible units?
No, 2424 Andover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Andover Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Andover Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Andover Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Andover Place does not have units with air conditioning.
