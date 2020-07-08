Rent Calculator
Costa Mesa, CA
241 Avocado St Unit: 26
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

241 Avocado St Unit: 26
241 Avocado Street
·
No Longer Available

241 Avocado Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WOOD FLOORS,
FRIDGE, STOVE, A/C,
LAUNDRY FACILITY,
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 have any available units?
241 Avocado St Unit: 26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 have?
Some of 241 Avocado St Unit: 26's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 currently offering any rent specials?
241 Avocado St Unit: 26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 pet-friendly?
No, 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 offer parking?
Yes, 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 offers parking.
Does 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 have a pool?
No, 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 does not have a pool.
Does 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 have accessible units?
No, 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Avocado St Unit: 26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
