Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:17 PM

239 Magnolia Street

239 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

239 Magnolia Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Eastside Charmer Remodeled Single Family Home with larger lot on one of the best streets in Eastside Costa Mesa. Available 6/12/2019 Great neighborhood and great upgraded home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Magnolia Street have any available units?
239 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 239 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 239 Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 239 Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 239 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 239 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 239 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Magnolia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
