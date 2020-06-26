Rent Calculator
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2224 Saybrook Ln
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2224 Saybrook Ln
2224 Saybrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2224 Saybrook Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2,995 - Large 3 Bed/ 3.0 Bath townhome in the heart of in Costa Mesa within walking distance of schools. Easy Access to freeways. Located in small complex with great neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 Saybrook Ln have any available units?
2224 Saybrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2224 Saybrook Ln have?
Some of 2224 Saybrook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2224 Saybrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Saybrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Saybrook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Saybrook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 2224 Saybrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Saybrook Ln offers parking.
Does 2224 Saybrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Saybrook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Saybrook Ln have a pool?
No, 2224 Saybrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Saybrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 2224 Saybrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Saybrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Saybrook Ln has units with dishwashers.
