Costa Mesa, CA
2221 Mayfair Court
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

2221 Mayfair Court

2221 Mayfair Court · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Mayfair Court, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
MAYFAIR COURT Costa Mesa - 3 BD+BONUS/2.5 BA/2 Car garage tri level detached townhome in Costa Mesa - In order to view this town home all interested parties MUST email me directly absolutely no phone calls!!

This is a tenant occupied home until April 15th and all parties interested in viewing this town home must be screened through email only!
Do NOT DISTURB TENANT

EMAIL. STACEY@LRSRM.COM

SORRY NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
SORRY NO PETS * certified service animals will be verified

$2850 rent
$2850 sec dep
Available and move in ready after April 15th
One year minimum lease

This stunning townhome is centrally located in Costa Mesa just two miles from the beach. - Available for SHOWING BY APPT ONLY with at least 24 hours advance notice.

Please contact
Contact Stacey@LRSRM.com

**email me and mention property name and available time to view*****

$2850.00 rent
$2850.00 sec deposit

*******************MUST SEE THIS STUNNING TOWNHOME************
GORGEOUS STUNNING TOWNHOME** Fantastic Location****

This is an updated home with a spacious floor plan and lots of natural light. Large living room with fireplace, two balconies, and a large patio area overlooking pool/spa! (Pool is heated October-May). All appliances are new, including refrigerator, bonus washer and dryer in laundry room. Beautiful tiled backsplash, granite countertops, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, tile and newly carpeted stairs and bedrooms! All bedrooms upstairs. HOA dues and trash PAID.

seeking long term tenants.
$2850 rent
$2850 sec deposit

To see this home Contact Stacey through email for a private screening - TENANT OCCUPIED
Stacey@LRSRM.com **mention property name and available time to view*****

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.
To be considered applicants must have good credit, rental history, and verifiable income 2.5 times or more the monthly rent amount. Criminal and eviction searches are a part of our screening process.

Apply online at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE3749707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Mayfair Court have any available units?
2221 Mayfair Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Mayfair Court have?
Some of 2221 Mayfair Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Mayfair Court currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Mayfair Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Mayfair Court pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Mayfair Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2221 Mayfair Court offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Mayfair Court offers parking.
Does 2221 Mayfair Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Mayfair Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Mayfair Court have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Mayfair Court has a pool.
Does 2221 Mayfair Court have accessible units?
No, 2221 Mayfair Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Mayfair Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Mayfair Court does not have units with dishwashers.
