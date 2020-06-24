2221 Mayfair Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

MAYFAIR COURT Costa Mesa - 3 BD+BONUS/2.5 BA/2 Car garage tri level detached townhome in Costa Mesa - In order to view this town home all interested parties MUST email me directly absolutely no phone calls!!



This is a tenant occupied home until April 15th and all parties interested in viewing this town home must be screened through email only!

Do NOT DISTURB TENANT



EMAIL. STACEY@LRSRM.COM



SORRY NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

SORRY NO PETS * certified service animals will be verified



Available and move in ready after April 15th

One year minimum lease



This stunning townhome is centrally located in Costa Mesa just two miles from the beach. - Available for SHOWING BY APPT ONLY with at least 24 hours advance notice.



**email me and mention property name and available time to view*****



*******************MUST SEE THIS STUNNING TOWNHOME************

GORGEOUS STUNNING TOWNHOME** Fantastic Location****



This is an updated home with a spacious floor plan and lots of natural light. Large living room with fireplace, two balconies, and a large patio area overlooking pool/spa! (Pool is heated October-May). All appliances are new, including refrigerator, bonus washer and dryer in laundry room. Beautiful tiled backsplash, granite countertops, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, tile and newly carpeted stairs and bedrooms! All bedrooms upstairs. HOA dues and trash PAID.



seeking long term tenants.

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

To be considered applicants must have good credit, rental history, and verifiable income 2.5 times or more the monthly rent amount. Criminal and eviction searches are a part of our screening process.



Apply online at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



(RLNE3749707)