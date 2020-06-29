All apartments in Costa Mesa
2219 Saybrook Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

2219 Saybrook Lane

2219 Saybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Saybrook Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COSTA MESA - BEAUTIFUL, 3 BDR 2.5 BTH -BRIGHT, CLEAN TOWN HOME WITH NO ATTACHED WALLS. LARGE CONCRETE PATIO. OVER SIZED GARAGE WITH WORKSHOP/STORAGE AREA. WINE REFRIGERATOR, FULL SIZE LAUNDRY CLOSET ON UPPER BEDROOM LEVEL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Saybrook Lane have any available units?
2219 Saybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Saybrook Lane have?
Some of 2219 Saybrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Saybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Saybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Saybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Saybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2219 Saybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Saybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 2219 Saybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Saybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Saybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 2219 Saybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Saybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2219 Saybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Saybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Saybrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
