All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2175 Tustin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2175 Tustin Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:08 PM
2175 Tustin Avenue
2175 Tustin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2175 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
there are 2 single family homes..each one has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths..each is rented separately for $3600 each..
huge front and back yard with mature trees and lots of privacy..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2175 Tustin Avenue have any available units?
2175 Tustin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 2175 Tustin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Tustin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Tustin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2175 Tustin Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 2175 Tustin Avenue offer parking?
No, 2175 Tustin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2175 Tustin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2175 Tustin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Tustin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2175 Tustin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Tustin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2175 Tustin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Tustin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2175 Tustin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2175 Tustin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2175 Tustin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
