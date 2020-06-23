All apartments in Costa Mesa
2049 Tustin Avenue
2049 Tustin Avenue

2049 Tustin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2049 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom unit on the ground level of a duplex building. The apartment features open floor plan with spacious living room, separate dining area, and large private yard. Single car garage and laundry hookups included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Tustin Avenue have any available units?
2049 Tustin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2049 Tustin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Tustin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Tustin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2049 Tustin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2049 Tustin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2049 Tustin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2049 Tustin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Tustin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Tustin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2049 Tustin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Tustin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2049 Tustin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Tustin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 Tustin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 Tustin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2049 Tustin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
