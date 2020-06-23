2049 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Eastside Costa Mesa
Two bedroom unit on the ground level of a duplex building. The apartment features open floor plan with spacious living room, separate dining area, and large private yard. Single car garage and laundry hookups included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
