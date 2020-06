Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Just renovated! New carpets, repainted walls, and more!!



3 bed / 2 bath townhouse in a duplex. 8 minutes from the beach.



Shared washer/dryer on site and free to use.



Big private backyard for Unit B only.



Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove.



Hardwood floors.



Shared garage.



AC.



Updated kitchen/bathroom.



Front gate with keypad lock.



Utilities included: water/trash. Cat friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020.