All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 195 Mesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
195 Mesa Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

195 Mesa Drive

195 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 Mesa Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Eastside Costa Mesa, this custom Mediterranean style detached home offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Built in 2006 the property features high end materials throughout. Rich dark wood, crown mouldings, travertine flooring and wrought iron lend elegance and sophistication to this immaculate home. All 3 Bedrooms are upstairs, and feature ensuite bathrooms, with frameless tub and showers. The home boasts 9'ft ceilings, a formal living room with wood burning fireplace and granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. With two private patios and a side yard, this home offers views of the Santa Ana Country Club. A private gated community with only 4 homes offers remote security access to the driveway and a 2 car attached garage. Close proximity to freeways, OC fairgrounds, shopping, beaches and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Mesa Drive have any available units?
195 Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Mesa Drive have?
Some of 195 Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
195 Mesa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 195 Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 195 Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 195 Mesa Drive does offer parking.
Does 195 Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 195 Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 195 Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 195 Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine