195 Mesa Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Eastside Costa Mesa, this custom Mediterranean style detached home offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Built in 2006 the property features high end materials throughout. Rich dark wood, crown mouldings, travertine flooring and wrought iron lend elegance and sophistication to this immaculate home. All 3 Bedrooms are upstairs, and feature ensuite bathrooms, with frameless tub and showers. The home boasts 9'ft ceilings, a formal living room with wood burning fireplace and granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. With two private patios and a side yard, this home offers views of the Santa Ana Country Club. A private gated community with only 4 homes offers remote security access to the driveway and a 2 car attached garage. Close proximity to freeways, OC fairgrounds, shopping, beaches and more.