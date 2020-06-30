All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:00 AM

1911 Orange Avenue

1911 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Eastside Costa Mesa Location!!!!! Walk to Nightlife, Restaurants, Movies, Gyms, Shopping, Entertainment and So Much More! Bike to the Beach! This is a Mother-in-Law Studio with one dedicated parking and kitchenette.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Orange Avenue have any available units?
1911 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1911 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1911 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 1911 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 1911 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1911 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

