187 Fairwinds, Costa Mesa

Come and see for yourself this nice, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, condo unit located on the Central Costa Mesa neighborhood in Orange, California!



The bright and well-ventilated interior features marble flooring including the countertop and Jacuzzi.



The 1,522-square-foot unit also comes with a 2-car attached garage.



The lovely kitchen has appliances such as a dishwasher and a refrigerator. An installed central heater serves as the units climate control. A hookup washer and dryer are available. Storage can be found in the balcony and in the parking lot which is included the rent.



Only one pet is allowed, either a cat or a dog, max. of 25 lbs.; standard: we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, no pets in the pool and Jacuzzi and they can't roam around unleash.



No smoking, please.



The renter's responsible utilities: electricity, water, gas, cleaning, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fees.



Exterior includes a patio and a balcony, perfect spots for some much-needed R&R or hanging out with family and friends. There is a cabinet in the garage that can be used as storage space.



Other cool amenities in the complex: free use and convenient access to the shared swimming pool and nearby parks.



Nearby Schools:

Maude B. Davis Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 10/10

Costa Mesa High School - 0.58 miles, 6/10

Killybrooke Elementary School - 1.62 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

47A Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

55 Santa Ana - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

178 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.3 mile

43 Fullerton - Costa Mesa - 0.4 mile

71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.5 mile



