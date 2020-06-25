All apartments in Costa Mesa
187 Fairwinds, Costa Mesa
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

187 Fairwinds, Costa Mesa

187 Fairwinds · No Longer Available
Location

187 Fairwinds, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see for yourself this nice, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, condo unit located on the Central Costa Mesa neighborhood in Orange, California!

The bright and well-ventilated interior features marble flooring including the countertop and Jacuzzi.

The 1,522-square-foot unit also comes with a 2-car attached garage.

The lovely kitchen has appliances such as a dishwasher and a refrigerator. An installed central heater serves as the units climate control. A hookup washer and dryer are available. Storage can be found in the balcony and in the parking lot which is included the rent.

Only one pet is allowed, either a cat or a dog, max. of 25 lbs.; standard: we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, no pets in the pool and Jacuzzi and they can't roam around unleash.

No smoking, please.

The renter's responsible utilities: electricity, water, gas, cleaning, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fees.

Exterior includes a patio and a balcony, perfect spots for some much-needed R&R or hanging out with family and friends. There is a cabinet in the garage that can be used as storage space.

Other cool amenities in the complex: free use and convenient access to the shared swimming pool and nearby parks.

Nearby Schools:
Maude B. Davis Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 10/10
Costa Mesa High School - 0.58 miles, 6/10
Killybrooke Elementary School - 1.62 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
47A Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
55 Santa Ana - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
178 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.3 mile
43 Fullerton - Costa Mesa - 0.4 mile
71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5058594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

