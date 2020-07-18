Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1828 Samar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1828 Samar Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1828 Samar Drive
1828 Samar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1828 Samar Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Coming soon, beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home in the inner loop of Mesa Verde.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1828 Samar Drive have any available units?
1828 Samar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1828 Samar Drive have?
Some of 1828 Samar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1828 Samar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Samar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Samar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Samar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 1828 Samar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Samar Drive offers parking.
Does 1828 Samar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Samar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Samar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1828 Samar Drive has a pool.
Does 1828 Samar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1828 Samar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Samar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Samar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Similar Pages
Costa Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with Parking
Costa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Whittier, CA
Upland, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Coast College
Vanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine