Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1791 Tustin Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1791 Tustin Ave
1791 Tustin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1791 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Single Family Home - Single family home, 2 bed 2 bath, with back yard.
washer and dryer hookup inside, street parking
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5340283)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1791 Tustin Ave have any available units?
1791 Tustin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1791 Tustin Ave have?
Some of 1791 Tustin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1791 Tustin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1791 Tustin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1791 Tustin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1791 Tustin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1791 Tustin Ave offer parking?
No, 1791 Tustin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1791 Tustin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1791 Tustin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1791 Tustin Ave have a pool?
No, 1791 Tustin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1791 Tustin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1791 Tustin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1791 Tustin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1791 Tustin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
