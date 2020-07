Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

It has been completely remodeled now. The wonderful home is near Trader Joe's and Growers Direct near downtown Costa Mesa. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace with 2 car garage. Home was originally 4 bedrooms wall removed to make a larger master bedroom. The 1405 square foot home is situated on a 6120 square foot lot and is 2 miles to the beach. Come to see this home to fall in love with it.