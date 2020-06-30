All apartments in Costa Mesa
175 21st Street E
175 21st Street E

175 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
175 East 21st Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
A wonderful opportunity to live in charming Eastside Costa Mesa. This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, natural light and fresh paint throughout. Complete with a 1 car attached garage with laundry, 2 parking spaces and an expansive yard and patio, this home is perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Ideally located within short proximity to Newport's Back Bay trails, renowned shopping and restaurants as well as the beautiful beaches of Newport, come enjoy all this lovely home has to offer!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 175 21st Street E have any available units?
175 21st Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 21st Street E have?
Some of 175 21st Street E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 21st Street E currently offering any rent specials?
175 21st Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 21st Street E pet-friendly?
No, 175 21st Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 175 21st Street E offer parking?
Yes, 175 21st Street E offers parking.
Does 175 21st Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 21st Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 21st Street E have a pool?
No, 175 21st Street E does not have a pool.
Does 175 21st Street E have accessible units?
No, 175 21st Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 175 21st Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 21st Street E does not have units with dishwashers.

