175 21st Street E

A wonderful opportunity to live in charming Eastside Costa Mesa. This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, natural light and fresh paint throughout. Complete with a 1 car attached garage with laundry, 2 parking spaces and an expansive yard and patio, this home is perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Ideally located within short proximity to Newport's Back Bay trails, renowned shopping and restaurants as well as the beautiful beaches of Newport, come enjoy all this lovely home has to offer!