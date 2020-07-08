Rent Calculator
1661 Texas Circle
1661 Texas Circle
1661 Texas Circle
Location
1661 Texas Circle, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contemporary 3 bedroom home with cement floors. Great vibe, location and yard space. Lovingly cared for cul-de-sac home with loads of light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1661 Texas Circle have any available units?
1661 Texas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1661 Texas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Texas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Texas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Texas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 1661 Texas Circle offer parking?
No, 1661 Texas Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1661 Texas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Texas Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Texas Circle have a pool?
No, 1661 Texas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Texas Circle have accessible units?
No, 1661 Texas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Texas Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Texas Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 Texas Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 Texas Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
