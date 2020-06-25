1654 Pomona Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Brand New Detached Home at The Place! Great sunset view! Located only about 1 mile from Newport Beach. This detached townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 half bath one at first floor office and the other at second floor living room. The home features 2 attached car garage, a large size yard for storing items like bikes or tools. Downstairs level has a bathroom, a room that can be used as a Den or office. Covered roof top deck has additional 800+ Sq ft of living space, ready to install BBQ, sink and TV and enjoy sunset view. On the 2nd level of the house is your large living room, dining room, open kitchen with upgraded frappe cabinets, quartz counter top, large center island, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, walk in pantry, and an outdoor balcony off the living room. The third level has your 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, indoor side by side washer/dryer, lots of storage and cabinet space. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Laminated flooring for throughout the house except stairs and bedrooms. Close to great restaurants, Fashion Island, Newport Bay, Hoag Hospital, Newport School district, and Fwy. Window treatment shade will be installed throughout the house.