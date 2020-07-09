All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

1642 Pomona Avenue

1642 Pomona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Pomona Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Brand New Detached Home at The Place! Great sunset view! Located only about 1 mile from Newport Beach. This detached townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 half bath one at first floor office and the other at second floor living room. The home features 2 attached car garage, a large size yard for storing items like bikes or tools. Downstairs level has a bathroom, a room that can be used as a Den or office. Covered roof top deck has additional 800+ Sq ft of living space, ready to install BBQ, sink and TV and enjoy sunset view. On the 2nd level of the house is your large living room, dining room, open kitchen with upgraded frappe cabinets, quartz counter top, large center island, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, walk in pantry, and an outdoor balcony off the living room. The third level has your 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, indoor side by side washer/dryer, lots of storage and cabinet space. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Laminated flooring for throughout the house except stairs and bedrooms. Close to great restaurants, Fashion Island, Newport Bay, Hoag Hospital, Newport School district, and Fwy. Window treatment shade will be installed throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Pomona Avenue have any available units?
1642 Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 1642 Pomona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Pomona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Pomona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1642 Pomona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Pomona Avenue offers parking.
Does 1642 Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Pomona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Pomona Avenue have a pool?
No, 1642 Pomona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1642 Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Pomona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

