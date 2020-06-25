All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1625 Hampton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1625 Hampton Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1625 Hampton Dr

1625 Hampton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1625 Hampton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
1625 Hampton Dr Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom Home with Ocean Views in Highly Desirable Lighthouse Community - Available early July! Single family 4 bedroom home in the Lighthouse development of Costa Mesa. This home was built in 2018 and no expense was spared. Enjoy the summer from the private rooftop deck where you can take in the expansive ocean and city views. The tri-level home has in home access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space and kitchen with high-end appliances, large windows and 2 sliding doors out to a balcony. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests. 3 more bedrooms including the master suite are on the 3rd level as well as an indoor laundry room. This new home has been impeccably designed with hardwood floors in the living areas, large windows and custom shades throughout the house and outdoor living space on every level. The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and the Newport beaches.

(RLNE4148912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Hampton Dr have any available units?
1625 Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Hampton Dr have?
Some of 1625 Hampton Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Hampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Hampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Hampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Hampton Dr offers parking.
Does 1625 Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Hampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Hampton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Hampton Dr has a pool.
Does 1625 Hampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1625 Hampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Hampton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine