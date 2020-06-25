Amenities

1625 Hampton Dr Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom Home with Ocean Views in Highly Desirable Lighthouse Community - Available early July! Single family 4 bedroom home in the Lighthouse development of Costa Mesa. This home was built in 2018 and no expense was spared. Enjoy the summer from the private rooftop deck where you can take in the expansive ocean and city views. The tri-level home has in home access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space and kitchen with high-end appliances, large windows and 2 sliding doors out to a balcony. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests. 3 more bedrooms including the master suite are on the 3rd level as well as an indoor laundry room. This new home has been impeccably designed with hardwood floors in the living areas, large windows and custom shades throughout the house and outdoor living space on every level. The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and the Newport beaches.



(RLNE4148912)