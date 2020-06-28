All apartments in Costa Mesa
1621 Somerton Drive

1621 Somerton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Somerton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
FURNISHED!

The photos are of the actual unit.

Take advantage of a rare opportunity to rent your new home in Costa Mesa and cut your commute to zero at the same time. This single-family residence offers flexible work/live/play space with the added bonus of awesome roof top views, without sacrificing style or convenience. Work from your first-level home office suite with direct access to the 2-car garage and the upper levels. There are no zoning restrictions, so you can also use this great space for a game or media room. The second level includes popular design features. The open-concept, for example, is practical and perfect for the way people live and entertain today. A contemporary galley kitchen with efficient prep-and-serve central island divides the dining area from the great room, and a private deck extends your living area. Your owner's suite is quiet the retreat, situated on the third level for maximum privacy. Welcome touches include dual sinks, an enclosed commode and large walk-in closet. Best of all, you can watch the sun go down and the stars come out from your private roof top deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Somerton Drive have any available units?
1621 Somerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Somerton Drive have?
Some of 1621 Somerton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Somerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Somerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Somerton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Somerton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1621 Somerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Somerton Drive offers parking.
Does 1621 Somerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Somerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Somerton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1621 Somerton Drive has a pool.
Does 1621 Somerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Somerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Somerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Somerton Drive has units with dishwashers.
