1621 Somerton Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room

FURNISHED!



The photos are of the actual unit.



Take advantage of a rare opportunity to rent your new home in Costa Mesa and cut your commute to zero at the same time. This single-family residence offers flexible work/live/play space with the added bonus of awesome roof top views, without sacrificing style or convenience. Work from your first-level home office suite with direct access to the 2-car garage and the upper levels. There are no zoning restrictions, so you can also use this great space for a game or media room. The second level includes popular design features. The open-concept, for example, is practical and perfect for the way people live and entertain today. A contemporary galley kitchen with efficient prep-and-serve central island divides the dining area from the great room, and a private deck extends your living area. Your owner's suite is quiet the retreat, situated on the third level for maximum privacy. Welcome touches include dual sinks, an enclosed commode and large walk-in closet. Best of all, you can watch the sun go down and the stars come out from your private roof top deck.