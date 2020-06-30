All apartments in Costa Mesa
139 Tribeca Way

139 Tribeca Way · No Longer Available
Location

139 Tribeca Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished GORGEOUS 4bd/3.5ba house with ROOFTOP PATIO! Amazing views! Modern decor, comfortable furniture.

Available for Short Term/Temporary lease Through February 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Tribeca Way have any available units?
139 Tribeca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 139 Tribeca Way currently offering any rent specials?
139 Tribeca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Tribeca Way pet-friendly?
No, 139 Tribeca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 139 Tribeca Way offer parking?
No, 139 Tribeca Way does not offer parking.
Does 139 Tribeca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Tribeca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Tribeca Way have a pool?
No, 139 Tribeca Way does not have a pool.
Does 139 Tribeca Way have accessible units?
No, 139 Tribeca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Tribeca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Tribeca Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Tribeca Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Tribeca Way does not have units with air conditioning.

