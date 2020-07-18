All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

133 Lisa Lane

133 Lisa Lane · (714) 306-9595
Location

133 Lisa Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bd/2ba 1350 SF spacious open floorplan property is undergoing an extreme renovation and will include an all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, new laminate flooring, new windows, new slider and new paint. The professionally-designed interior features warm neutral and modern colors and features ample new dual-glazed windows creating a light, airy and refreshing feel. Property should be complete in early July with move-in say July 15th. This ground floor unit opens to a large private rear and side yards perfect for your small pet, kids play area and plenty of space for your backyard barbecues and indoor/outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Lisa Lane have any available units?
133 Lisa Lane has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Lisa Lane have?
Some of 133 Lisa Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
133 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Lisa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Lisa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 133 Lisa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 133 Lisa Lane offers parking.
Does 133 Lisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Lisa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Lisa Lane have a pool?
No, 133 Lisa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 133 Lisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 133 Lisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Lisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Lisa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
