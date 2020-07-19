117 E Wilson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this Gorgeous Turn Key 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 2 car garage. This home features a

beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite tops, under cabinet & recessed lighting and newer stainless steel appliances.

The dining area is open to a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and Oak hardwood flooring throughout

the bottom level. The 2nd level includes the Master suite with a large walk-in closet, newly updated bathroom with a walk-in

shower and separate vanity area with dual sinks and skylight. Just down the hall, you will find the oversized 2nd bedroom with

lots of closet space, updated guest bathroom, laundry room with a full-size washer, dryer and linen cabinets. Enjoy

entertaining in the outside living space with access just off of the dining area and living room. You couldn't ask for a better

location!! This home is near; freeways, shopping, restaurants, OC Fairgrounds & multiple beaches!