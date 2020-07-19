All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

117 E Wilson Street

117 East Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 East Wilson Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this Gorgeous Turn Key 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 2 car garage. This home features a
beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite tops, under cabinet & recessed lighting and newer stainless steel appliances.
The dining area is open to a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and Oak hardwood flooring throughout
the bottom level. The 2nd level includes the Master suite with a large walk-in closet, newly updated bathroom with a walk-in
shower and separate vanity area with dual sinks and skylight. Just down the hall, you will find the oversized 2nd bedroom with
lots of closet space, updated guest bathroom, laundry room with a full-size washer, dryer and linen cabinets. Enjoy
entertaining in the outside living space with access just off of the dining area and living room. You couldn't ask for a better
location!! This home is near; freeways, shopping, restaurants, OC Fairgrounds & multiple beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 E Wilson Street have any available units?
117 E Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 E Wilson Street have?
Some of 117 E Wilson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 E Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 E Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E Wilson Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 E Wilson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 117 E Wilson Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 E Wilson Street offers parking.
Does 117 E Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 E Wilson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 117 E Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 E Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 117 E Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 E Wilson Street has units with dishwashers.
