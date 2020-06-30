All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1026A 1026 W Wilson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1026A 1026 W Wilson St
Last updated April 4 2019 at 8:42 AM

1026A 1026 W Wilson St

1026 West Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1026 West Wilson Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 story townhouse style apartments with pool and laundry on site. Located near McDonalds and Starbucks. Nearby schools include The Waldorf School Of Orange County, Victoria Elementary School, and Estancia High School. This property is near Fairview Park and Marina View Park. Property amenities include: -Blinds -Shared Laundry -Swimming Pool -Garage.
.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Blinds.
Appliances: Stove.
Parking: Garage
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/costa-mesa-2-bed-1.5-bath/5410/

IT490329 - IT49MC5410

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026A 1026 W Wilson St have any available units?
1026A 1026 W Wilson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026A 1026 W Wilson St have?
Some of 1026A 1026 W Wilson St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026A 1026 W Wilson St currently offering any rent specials?
1026A 1026 W Wilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026A 1026 W Wilson St pet-friendly?
No, 1026A 1026 W Wilson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1026A 1026 W Wilson St offer parking?
Yes, 1026A 1026 W Wilson St offers parking.
Does 1026A 1026 W Wilson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026A 1026 W Wilson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026A 1026 W Wilson St have a pool?
Yes, 1026A 1026 W Wilson St has a pool.
Does 1026A 1026 W Wilson St have accessible units?
No, 1026A 1026 W Wilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1026A 1026 W Wilson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026A 1026 W Wilson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine