Costa Mesa, CA
1000 South Coast Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

1000 South Coast Dr

1000 South Coast Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Price and availability

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
hot tub
media room
Large 1 bedrooms, 1 full-size bath central A/C and heating luxury apartment community.
Fully gated at the heart of Costa Mesa with huge clubhouse for private parties or meetings. We also offer 24/7 laundry facilities, assign carport and heated pool & spa. We are pet friendly!

With side gate entrance to Metro Pointe shopping area, restaurants, Edwards theaters, boutiques

Walking distance to South Coast Plaza Mall too!!

Lots of parking spaces for you and your guest as well.

Call Mariella for our Move-in Special!! Hablo Espaol.

We open 7 days a week from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 South Coast Dr have any available units?
1000 South Coast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 South Coast Dr have?
Some of 1000 South Coast Dr's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 South Coast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 South Coast Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 South Coast Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Dr does offer parking.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 South Coast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Dr has a pool.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 South Coast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 South Coast Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
