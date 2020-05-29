1000 South Coast Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry hot tub media room

Large 1 bedrooms, 1 full-size bath central A/C and heating luxury apartment community.

Fully gated at the heart of Costa Mesa with huge clubhouse for private parties or meetings. We also offer 24/7 laundry facilities, assign carport and heated pool & spa. We are pet friendly!



With side gate entrance to Metro Pointe shopping area, restaurants, Edwards theaters, boutiques



Walking distance to South Coast Plaza Mall too!!



Lots of parking spaces for you and your guest as well.



Call Mariella for our Move-in Special!! Hablo Espaol.



We open 7 days a week from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm