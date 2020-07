Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly internet access

There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County. Nothing compares to staring out at your lush hillside views on your spacious private patio or working up a sweat with an invigorating game of tennis on the exclusive resident tennis courts. Receive the best of the easy outdoor lifestyle Marin has to offer by being located minutes from the popular Town Center Shopping Area, numerous parks and trials, and just 12 miles out of San Francisco. Come get carried away here at Madera Valley Apartment Homes. Please call for an appointment today!