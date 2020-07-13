159 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Coronado, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
141 Units Available
Marina
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,706
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
74 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Barrio Logan
2149 National Ave
2149 National Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
350 sqft
2 Rooms 1 Bathroom/Kitchen/Yard Near Downtown SD - Property Id: 319719 Located in Barrio Logan near Arts District, Two large rooms plus kitchen and bath. Stainless appliances, new kitchen cabinets and new beautiful quartz counter top.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
445 Island
445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,700
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry
Results within 5 miles of Coronado
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,585
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Loma Alta
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near Famosa Slough Park and I-8. Fun, pet-friendly community with a tennis court, pool, playground and on-site gym. Updated interiors with modern appliances, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
69 Units Available
East Village
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,476
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1236 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Palm City
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
East Village
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1161 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily located near shopping, schools, and parks. Lots of sponsored activities for residents. On-site pool and courtyard provided. Parking and laundry available. Updated appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage in each unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,620
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small beach community located in Ocean Beach, CA. High-tech fitness center and bike storage area with covered parking. Spacious apartment floor plans with designated dining rooms and spacious living areas. Patio tables, chairs and loungers next to a sparkling pool and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Egger Highlands
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
North Park
Florida Place
3440 Florida St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near schools, parks and shopping areas. A convenient location to get to. Properties feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Spacious layouts. On-site laundry facilities and parking provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Loma Portal
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
889 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Nestor
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
7 Units Available
East Village
Cityview SD
840 17th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
844 sqft
Easy access to the city via I-5 and Balboa Park. Enjoy the rooftop sundeck with harbor views, a refreshing pool, life-size chess game and putting green. Gourmet kitchens and climate control.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
6 Units Available
East Village
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,711
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Harborside
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.

Coronado rents declined over the past month

Coronado rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,955 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased marginally in Coronado, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Coronado's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

