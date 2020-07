Amenities

Furnished Vacation Rental-Walk to everything!!! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one story unit is close to everything Coronado has to offer. Less than 2 blocks from Orange Ave, this home is sure to make the best vacation spot. This unit features, rich mahogany floors, full size washer and dryer, a fireplace and one assigned parking spot in a locked garage. The stunning kitchen presents fine cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator & art glass pendant lighting.