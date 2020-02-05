All apartments in Coronado
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM

825 Olive Ave

825 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 Olive Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Olive Ave have any available units?
825 Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Olive Ave have?
Some of 825 Olive Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
825 Olive Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
No, 825 Olive Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 825 Olive Ave offer parking?
No, 825 Olive Ave does not offer parking.
Does 825 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Olive Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 825 Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 825 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 825 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Olive Ave has units with dishwashers.
