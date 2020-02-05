All apartments in Coronado
817 4th St
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

817 4th St

817 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 4th Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 4th St have any available units?
817 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 4th St have?
Some of 817 4th St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
817 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 817 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 817 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 817 4th St does offer parking.
Does 817 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 4th St have a pool?
No, 817 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 817 4th St have accessible units?
No, 817 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 817 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 4th St has units with dishwashers.
