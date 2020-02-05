All apartments in Coronado
810 G Avenue

Location

810 G Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Upper unit 2BR/2BA totally renovated unit with all new appliances, windows, flooring and custom fixtures. Approximately 979 This unit does not come with parking but there is usually ample street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 G Avenue have any available units?
810 G Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 G Avenue have?
Some of 810 G Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 G Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 G Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 G Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 810 G Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 810 G Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 810 G Avenue offers parking.
Does 810 G Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 G Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 G Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 810 G Avenue has a pool.
Does 810 G Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 G Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 G Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 G Avenue has units with dishwashers.
