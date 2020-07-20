All apartments in Coronado
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 PM

749 I Ave

749 I Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

749 I Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 I Ave have any available units?
749 I Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 I Ave have?
Some of 749 I Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 I Ave currently offering any rent specials?
749 I Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 I Ave pet-friendly?
No, 749 I Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 749 I Ave offer parking?
No, 749 I Ave does not offer parking.
Does 749 I Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 I Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 I Ave have a pool?
No, 749 I Ave does not have a pool.
Does 749 I Ave have accessible units?
No, 749 I Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 749 I Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 I Ave has units with dishwashers.
