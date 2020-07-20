Rent Calculator
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
749 I Ave
749 I Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Coronado
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location
749 I Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 749 I Ave have any available units?
749 I Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
What amenities does 749 I Ave have?
Some of 749 I Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 749 I Ave currently offering any rent specials?
749 I Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 I Ave pet-friendly?
No, 749 I Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 749 I Ave offer parking?
No, 749 I Ave does not offer parking.
Does 749 I Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 I Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 I Ave have a pool?
No, 749 I Ave does not have a pool.
Does 749 I Ave have accessible units?
No, 749 I Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 749 I Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 I Ave has units with dishwashers.
