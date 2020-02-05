All apartments in Coronado
Location

74 Kingston Ct W, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 W Kingston Ct have any available units?
74 W Kingston Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 W Kingston Ct have?
Some of 74 W Kingston Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 W Kingston Ct currently offering any rent specials?
74 W Kingston Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 W Kingston Ct pet-friendly?
No, 74 W Kingston Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 74 W Kingston Ct offer parking?
No, 74 W Kingston Ct does not offer parking.
Does 74 W Kingston Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 W Kingston Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 W Kingston Ct have a pool?
Yes, 74 W Kingston Ct has a pool.
Does 74 W Kingston Ct have accessible units?
No, 74 W Kingston Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 74 W Kingston Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 W Kingston Ct has units with dishwashers.
