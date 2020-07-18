57 Port Of Spain Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning New Remodel located in Coronado Cays on the water. Quiet neighborhood. Top of the line finishes throughout. Open Floorplan. Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances. Convenient downstairs bedroom and bath. Designer wood flooring. Oversized bedrooms with bay views. Master bedroom features dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large closet. 2 Fireplaces. Air Conditioning. Beautiful ocean view deck, perfect for entertaining. Community pool/spa. 2 car garage. 12 month lease required. No pets.