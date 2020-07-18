All apartments in Coronado
57 Port Of Spain Rd

57 Port of Spain Road · No Longer Available
Location

57 Port of Spain Road, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning New Remodel located in Coronado Cays on the water. Quiet neighborhood. Top of the line finishes throughout. Open Floorplan. Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances. Convenient downstairs bedroom and bath. Designer wood flooring. Oversized bedrooms with bay views. Master bedroom features dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large closet. 2 Fireplaces. Air Conditioning. Beautiful ocean view deck, perfect for entertaining. Community pool/spa. 2 car garage. 12 month lease required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Port Of Spain Rd have any available units?
57 Port Of Spain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Port Of Spain Rd have?
Some of 57 Port Of Spain Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Port Of Spain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
57 Port Of Spain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Port Of Spain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 57 Port Of Spain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 57 Port Of Spain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 57 Port Of Spain Rd offers parking.
Does 57 Port Of Spain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Port Of Spain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Port Of Spain Rd have a pool?
Yes, 57 Port Of Spain Rd has a pool.
Does 57 Port Of Spain Rd have accessible units?
No, 57 Port Of Spain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Port Of Spain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Port Of Spain Rd has units with dishwashers.
