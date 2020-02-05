All apartments in Coronado
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

557 J Ave

557 J Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

557 J Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 J Ave have any available units?
557 J Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 J Ave have?
Some of 557 J Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 J Ave currently offering any rent specials?
557 J Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 J Ave pet-friendly?
No, 557 J Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 557 J Ave offer parking?
No, 557 J Ave does not offer parking.
Does 557 J Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 J Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 J Ave have a pool?
No, 557 J Ave does not have a pool.
Does 557 J Ave have accessible units?
No, 557 J Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 557 J Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 J Ave has units with dishwashers.

