Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
522 5th
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:01 AM
522 5th
522 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 5th Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 5th have any available units?
522 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
What amenities does 522 5th have?
Some of 522 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 5th currently offering any rent specials?
522 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 5th pet-friendly?
No, 522 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 522 5th offer parking?
Yes, 522 5th offers parking.
Does 522 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 5th have a pool?
No, 522 5th does not have a pool.
Does 522 5th have accessible units?
No, 522 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 522 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 5th has units with dishwashers.
