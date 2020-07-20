All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 517 C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
517 C
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

517 C

517 C Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

517 C Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 C have any available units?
517 C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 C have?
Some of 517 C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 C currently offering any rent specials?
517 C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 C pet-friendly?
No, 517 C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 517 C offer parking?
No, 517 C does not offer parking.
Does 517 C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 C have a pool?
No, 517 C does not have a pool.
Does 517 C have accessible units?
No, 517 C does not have accessible units.
Does 517 C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado Apartments with Pools
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College