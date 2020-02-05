Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year
45 Sandpiper Strand
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Location
45 Sandpiper Strand, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5081496)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year have any available units?
45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
Is 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year currently offering any rent specials?
45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year pet-friendly?
No, 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year offer parking?
No, 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year does not offer parking.
Does 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year have a pool?
No, 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year does not have a pool.
Does 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year have accessible units?
No, 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Sandpiper Strand - School Year does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118
Similar Pages
Coronado 1 Bedrooms
Coronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800
Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Alpine, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Del Mar, CA
Fallbrook, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College